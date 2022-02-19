Doctor Strange 2: Patrick Stewart Breaks Silence on Multiverse of Madness Trailer (Exclusive)

The . In particular, X-Men fans were abuzz over the scene that seemingly included the voice of Patrick Stewart returning in this role as Professor X from the X-Men movies. Stewart currently stars in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. While discussing the second season of his return as Jean-Luc Picard with ComicBook.com, he also commented on the apparent use of his voice in the Doctor Strange trailer. According to Stewart, that’s all that it was, someone else using his voice, which he’s experienced over the entirety of his storied career.

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” Stewart said of the trailer. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”

Was that someone imitating Stewart’s voice in the Doctor Strange trailer? Or is this an evolution of the Andrew Garfield press playbook? That strategy saw The Amazing Spider-Man actor pointedly denying his involvement in .

Professor X’s presumed appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recasts the character as part of the shadowy Marvel organization called The Illuminati. Rumors have circulated about his return for some time. Previous to that, he admitted that he’d discussed reprising his role as Professor X with Kevin Feige. Ultimately he felt that Logan put too perfect an ending on the character’s story to tarnish.

“Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier,” Stewart said. “But Logan changed all that. Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional, but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick.’”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is, obviously, all about the multiverse. Considering that, there’s no telling if this Professor X would even be the one that appeared in the X-Men movies. As for whether that was indeed Stewart’s voice in the trailer, fans will likely have to wait until the film arrives in May to find out. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6th.