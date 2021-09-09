Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Elizabeth Olsen Celebrates End of Filming in New Photo

Back in June, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen confirmed she had wrapped filming on her next movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen is having a big year with Marvel, having starred in Disney+’s WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Earlier today, hairstylist Karen Bartek shared a photo to celebrate completing production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it featured a celebratory Olsen. Bartek has also worked on WandaVision, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, and more.

“Not ‘Strange ‘ Anymore !! Wrapped again 🙏🏽💙 #Marvel #drstrange2 #ElizabethOlsen #teamwitch @triciasawyer photo by @courtney_ly 🙌🏼 @hottoolspro,” Bartek wrote. You can check out the photo, which features a smiling Olsen, below:

Recently, Olsen did a virtual Q&A with the New York Film Academy and spoke about the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. During the chat, she revealed what it was like going from WandaVision to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“[Director] Sam Raimi is lovely and I got to learn a lot from him. It was odd going from WandaVision and bringing this character to a different film that felt more based in Marvel films. I felt like I was putting on old shoes,” Olsen shared.

During the conversation, she also teased that the movie will be the scariest entry in the MCU. “It’s a very scary movie. It’s like old Sam Raimi,” Olsen revealed. “He’s trying to create the scariest Marvel movie.”

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen previously told Vanity Fair. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think.” She clarified, “Yea, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.