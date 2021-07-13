WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys, Including Best Limited Series

✖

Marvel's WandaVision has been nominated for 23 Emmy awards, including one for the category of "Outstanding Limited Series". Marvel Studios got the big honor today, as the list of nominees for the 2021 Emmys was announced. In addition to "Outstanding Limited Series" WandaVision snagged a nomination for Paul Bettany in "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie"; a nomination for Elizabeth Olsen in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie"; and a nomination for Kathryn Hahn in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" category, to name a few.

In addition to WandaVision and its two leads being recognized, the WandaVision creative team also got recognition. Writer Laura Donney was nominated for "Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special" for the flashback episode "Previously On"; Chuck Hayward was nominated in the same category for the pivotal episode "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!", and Jac Schaeffer was nominated for the premiere episode "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience". WandaVision showrunner Matt Shakman was also nominated in the category "Directing for a Limited Series".

All in all, WandaVision has proven to be a milestone launchpad for Marvel Studios' new wave of Disney+ series tie-ins to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It wasn't really the standout project on many Marvel fans' initial "must-see" lists for Phase 4 - that is, until the strange, reality-bending ads for the series started to play, hooking viewers' intrigue. WandaVision arrived when the zeitgeist was starving for new mainstream water cooler content (due to the COVID-19 pandemic); the weird nature of the show may not have immediately satisfied a lot of MCU fans hoping to get back to Avengers-style adventures - but it did succeed in getting the Internet and social media buzzing.

(Photo: Scene From WandaVision Episode "Previously On")

The mysteries of WandaVision's story (and all the fan theories that came with them) kept the show trending on social media all throughout the show's nine-episode run. It was also a showcase of the talent Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) could exude in a longer storytelling format - as well as the new talent that Marvel Studios is cultivating, such as Schaeffer and Shakman, or breakout star Kathryn Hahn (who also topped the music charts with WandVision's hit single "Agatha All Along".

Ironically, the success of WandaVision comes with one of the only franchises that Marvel Studios may not be able to provide a sequel for. As Kevin Feige recently indicated, the story of Scarlet Witch and Vision will probably have to continue in some other form.

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.