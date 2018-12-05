‘Doctor Strange’ Director Jokes About Marvel’s Secrecy

Marvel Studios has consistently surprised audiences in theaters over the last decade of movies, which is surprising in today’s age of social media and paparazzi. But the company puts in a lot of work to keep those secrets, in order to surprise fans when their films premiere in theaters.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson addressed the secrecy surrounding Marvel movies in a humorous tweet, playing up the supposed gag order placed on those involved in the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When I talk about Marvel pic.twitter.com/afy0dYfR3L — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) December 5, 2018

Derrickson isn’t the only person addressing the secrecy surrounding Marvel movies in recent weeks.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland refused to reveal any details about the upcoming Avengers 4 when confronted by a fan at a recent event.

“Tell him what happens in the next one, in the next Avengers,” the fan says.

“They’ll shoot me!” Holland responds, attempting to back away.

“Are you going to come alive again?” she asks, pressing the issue.

“I can’t tell you, they’ll shoot me.”

Jude Law also spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show about secrecy on the set of Captain Marvel, especially when he invited his family to visit him while filming the new movie.

“I think it might be this British-American difference,” Law said. “With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.’

“In Marvel, it’s like, ‘DON’T YOU F****** EVER TELL ANYBODY ABOUT THIS!’”

Law then revealed a story about the production of Captain Marvel, providing an example of how protective Marvel Studios gets of their movies.

“There was a guy hired, I promise you, on set. I would step out, they would say ‘Mr. Law, we’re ready for you.’ And you would step out in your suit and they’d be like, ‘PUT THE CLOAK ON! PUT THE CLOAK ON! HIDE! PUT THE HOOD ON!’

“My children visited the set. They were running, going ‘SIGN THE NDAs! WHO ARE THESE GUYS?’ It was tight and scary.”

Marvel has also had to rein in Mark Ruffalo after the actor inadvertently spoiled Avengers: Infinity War details and accidentally live-streamed a premiere event for Thor: Ragnarok.

Hopefully these actors continue to spill the beans, because we need to know as much about the future of the MCU as we can.