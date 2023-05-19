Don Cheadle Drop Hilarious NSFW Marvel Joke During Cameo in FX's Dave Season3

Don Cheadle is one of the longest-running veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors pool, and he's about to have some big years of the franchise ahead of him. Cheadle is set to appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the Secret Invasion Disney+ series this summer, while his Rhodey/War Machine character will star in his own movie, titled Armor Wars. However, if you were to ask the version of "Don Cheadle" who just made an appearance on the FX TV series Dave, the answer would be that his upcoming work slate has "some Marvel sh*t" on it.

Dave Season 3 Episode 8 is titled "Met Gala" and like all things in Lil' Dicky's TV version of his world, the line between reality and surrealist fantasy shifts from moment to moment. Dave's depiction of the Met Gala required some pretty big celebrity cameos, including Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; Travis Barker; Jack Harlow; Rachel McAdams, and of course, Don Cheadle.

Cheadle makes his first appearance in the episode as Lil' Dicky is debating whether to use his unique inflatable outfit as a controversial environmentalist statement on the red carpet – only to totally back out when he starts feeling the lure of being amongst the celebrity elite. That turn starts when Don Cheadle recognizes him as they both are walking the red carpet. While Dicky is stuck in an existential dilemma about what to do with his outfit, reporters are busy hounding Cheadle about what he has planned next for his acting career. Cheadle's response: "I don't know, some Marvel sh*t."

As stated, Dave loves to blur the lines between real-life Hollywood and surrealist fantasy – often to make the point about how close the two often are. It's that framework that makes Don Cheadle's cameo appearance so much fun: you know there's some truth mixed into his exaggerated version of himself – and whether or not he looks at MCU projects as "some Marvel sh*t" is a delicious little ambiguity to tease fans with. Gotta wonder if Kevin Feige co-signed that little line of dialogue...

Don Cheadle Teases Armor Wars Movie

In his real-life press interviews, Don Cheadle isn't calling his Armor Wars movie "some Marvel sh*t," he's actually teasing it as some much-needed depth to Rhodey:

"Hopefully the favorite one that I'm going to do is Rhodey movie that we're going to shoot," Cheadle explained in an interview last year. "I think I'm every successive film, he's coming more and more out of Tony's shadow and becoming his own person but I still think we haven't really figured out who he is and really dug into that so that's what the movie is for. It was going to be a series, now we're going to do it as a film. Armor Wars. So I'm looking forward to that."

Dave Season 3 is airing on FX. Armor Wars is in development at Marvel Studios.