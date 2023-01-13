Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, and More to Guest Star in Dave Season 3

Rapper Lil' Dicky's show Dave is (finally) making its return for Season 3 this year, and it seems like a lot of celebrity guest stars are coming along for the ride! The TCA panel for Dave Season 3 has revealed that musicians and actors like Usher, Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker are all going to be showing up in Dave Season 3 – and that's just the tip of the iceberg!

"That's just a fraction [of the guest stars] and the fraction I haven't named, will blow you away," Dave "Lil Dicky" Burd revealed to press at the TCA presentation.

Dave co-creator Jeff Schaffer teased how the show offers stars a unique cameo opportunity to both play themselves and toy with public perceptions or stigmas about who they are:

"On Dave, People like playing funhouse versions of themselves or play with their public perception – a real plus for them," Schaffer explained. "Everyone from Lin-Manuel Miranda playing a passive aggressive asshole. People want to come and have fun."

(Photo: FX)

Dave is distinct from even its closest contemporary (Donald Glover's Atlanta) in the fact that it is at once playing with a real picture of Hollywood stardom and wildly exaggerating the boundaries of that world to almost surreal levels at times. It makes celebrity cameos even more enticing to the audience, as viewers have no idea where a seemingly mundane or stereotypical portrait of a star will end up by the end of an episode.

For example: Dave Season 2 dedicated an entire episode to Dave trying to get through a day while arranging a date between himself and smash-hit singer Doja Cat. Doja indeed appeared in the episode – but with barely a word spoken, as we followed her through her own demanding day as a pop-star, taking quiet moments to answer Dave's texts. Of course Dave blows the big opportunity, and viewers were left agonizing as a disappointed Doja was stood up at the moment she was finally about to make a big entrance.

Even Dave's cast is a meta wink to celebrity, with Dicky playing Dave; his real-life hype man and fellow peformer GaTa playing himself; comedian Andrew Santino playing Dave's old friend and manager Mike, and Odd Future rapper Travis "Taco" Bennett playing Dave's friend/music producer Elz.

Dave Season 3 will air on FXX in 2023.