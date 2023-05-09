Secret Invasion Star Don Cheadle Reveals War Machine's Surprising New MCU Role

It may still be a while before we see Marvel's Armor Wars movie come to fruition, but fans won't have to wait very long to see the next chapter of Rhodey's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James "Rhodey" Rhodes is set to have a substantial role in Secret Invasion, the thriller series that debuts on Disney+ in June. Since his brief appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Rhodey has been up to quite a bit, including taking on a massive role within the United States government.

While speaking to EW about his role in Secret Invasion, longtime MCU star Don Cheadle explains that Rhodey has risen through the ranks and is essentially the "righthand to the president. Based on some set photos from Secret Invasion's production, the president in question appears to be President Ritson, a new MCU character played by Dermot Mulroney.

Rhodey's new role in the government will put him in difficult situation with Nick Fury, who is played by Cheadle's real-life friend Samuel L. Jackson. "In this one, he finds himself not directly at odds but somewhat on the other side of where Fury is," Cheadle said.

Secret Invasion is based on the classic Marvel Comics story about the shapeshifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth. With Fury operating alongside some of the Skrulls, it's understandable that he'd be pushing up against people like the president.

Cheadle went on to say that Secret Invasion is different from many of the MCU titles that have come before, comparing it directly to spy films like The Bourne Identity.

"It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be," he added. "This one feels much closer to a movie like Bourne Identity or something that's more along the tone of a '70s movie. It's not as much about the bells and whistles of big special effects. It's more about the intrigue and drama, the espionage and double-crosses. And I still think it fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and pull off."

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ on June 24th.