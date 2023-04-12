Marvel Star Don Cheadle Producing Max Series for Max

Marvel star Don Cheadle is developing Max for the Max streaming service this year. As Warner Bros. Discovery trotted out so many announcements during their presentation today, Deadline learned that Cheadle's Radicle Act would be producing a dark comedy. Camilla Blackett created Max and it will see her writing the series about a black millennial woman trying to balance her various troubles and tribulations. An official longline lays out some "light sociopathic tendencies." As an executive producer on the project, Cheadle is joined by Mika Price. Here's what the beloved actor had to say about the show as it begins production.

"The act of the radicle punching through the seed and rooting into the soil is a bold move too," He told the outlet. "That's why Mika and I were attracted to both Camilla and this project, it's very on brand for us. Max centers on a character we haven't really seen before in the TV space and exposes us to an unexplored world. We think that mix will make for some very compelling and entertaining storytelling."

"Our desire is to create boundary pushing content that's adds dimension to how we see people who've been historically othered and whose complicated narratives are rarely put front and center," Pryce said as well.

What's Next For Cheadle In The MCU?

Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman spoke to Rhodey's appearance in the earlier Marvel Disney+ series. He told NME about that brief moment and how it paves the road for what's next in Armor Wars.

"I cannot talk about Rhodey showing up, but man, we were thrilled. We knew there are just certain moments that you know the people are going to respond to, you know. Black folk in particular, it's just going to be a shorthand with the fans there," Spellman said as he addressed Rhodey and Sam Wilson's dynamic. "That was one of the things we all asked for — the writers' room was mostly Black — was to have that moment."

He added, "Because we imagine Sam and Rhodey are the ones dealing with getting pulled over, Sam and Rhodey are the ones dealing with security following them when they're going shopping, right? We assume that in-between all these movies, them dudes probably called each other all the time. And the way they played it, you could feel it, it just surpassed what we imagined."

Will you watch this new comedy? Let us know in the comments down below!