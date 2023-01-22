Don Cheadle Welcomes Xosha Roquemore to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released next year, and the movie will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking on the Cap mantle after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show's writers, Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, are working on the script for the new film which is being helmed by Luce director Julius Onah. The new movie is also set to feature Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Haas. This week, it was announced that Xosha Roquemore would be joining the cast. Currently, her role in the MCU is unclear, but Deadline reported it will be "key." Roquemore is best known for Precious and The Mindy Project, and she was recently seen in Space Jam: A New Legacy and Black Monday along with another Marvel star, Don Cheadle. In honor of Roquemore's casting, Cheadle took to Twitter to welcome her to the franchise.

"So excited!!!!!!!!!" Roquemore shared on Twitter. "Welcome, mama," Cheadle replied. "Thank youuuu Don!!!♥️🤍💙," Roquemore wrote back. You can check out their interaction below:

Who Is Harrison Ford Playing in Captain America: New World Order?

Harrison Ford will be taking over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role was formally played by Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who passed away last year. The Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend is expected to make his MCU debut in Captain America: New World Order before starring in Thunderbolts.

What Is Don Cheadle's Next Marvel Project?

Cheadle will be seen next in Secret Invasion which is expected to lead into Armor Wars. Originally, Armor Wars was going to be a series, but it's now a film that is set to star Cheadle. Armor Wars will be inspired by the comic of the same name that sees Tony Stark's technology fall into the wrong hands.

"If you know anything about the lore, and you've read the comic books, you understand that it's a series that was built around Tony's Stark Tech getting out and Rhodey taking it on to go get this tech back from the bad hands, the bad actors whose hands it is in," Cheadle said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And as Marvel does, it's also an opportunity to take the mythology and tip it on its head a little bit and come up with different ways to tell the story, so it's doing that and has done that in spades."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.