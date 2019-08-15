Don Cheadle Reveals His Favorite Avengers: Endgame Scene

Avengers: Endgame was released on Blu-ray and DVD this week, which means Marvel Studios has been promoting the film pretty hard on social media. A recent tweet from the Marvel Entertainment account reveals Don Cheadle‘s favorite moment in the film. The actor best known for playing James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine landed on a funny part of the film rather than one of its more serious moments. In the video, he shares that the moment Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) loses his taco is his favorite part.

“Alright, so my favorite part of Endgame was…,” Cheadle teased before the clip cuts to the scene.

As you can see, the clip shows the moment when the Benatar lands and causes all of Scott’s taco fixings to fly out of the shell. Then Nebula (Karen Gillan) warns Rhodey on coms that an “idiot in the landing zone,” before Rhodey shows up, startles Scott, and says, “What’s up, regular-sized man?”

We’d argue the clip left out the best part of the scene, which is when Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) adorably hands Scott another taco.

Many fans commented on the post:

“Everyone is so mean to Ant-Man throughout the entire of Endgame and he didn’t deserve it at all XD,” @Jayms_Wisdom points out. (Poor Scott!)

“Ugh that poor taco,” @TyrantTazuya27 joked. (RIP, taco.)

“I like when Bruce walks by and gives Scott new tacos,” @LiveBry added. (Us, too!)

Currently, there is no word on whether or not Cheadle will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor does have plenty of projects in the works, including the highly-anticipated Space Jam 2.

