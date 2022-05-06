New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Surfaces

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters around the world, pacing towards a billion-dollar haul when the dust finally settles. Despite it still being in cinemas, some behind-the-scenes shots have found their way online, including one that suggests Wong (Benedict Wong) nearly had more help at Mount Wundagore.

Shared by @DrStrangeUpdate on Twitter, the clip in questions shows stand-ins for Wong and Adam Hugill — in addition to two other sorcerers from Kamar-Taj — scaling the rocky face of Wundagore. Hugill, of course, played Rintrah the magical minotaur, a character largely cut from the film. This means the finale, at one point, likely had Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong, Rintrah, and few sorcerers helping take down the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Behind the scenes video of a #MultiverseOfMadness deleted scene of #Wong, Rintrah and Kamar-Taj sorcerers climbing Wundagore Mountain to find out more about the Darkhold! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZPvFrCj1t8 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 24, 2022

Prior to the film's release earlier this month, Sam Raimi confirmed upwards of 40 minutes were removed from the movie, though he wasn't sure which deleted scenes Marvel would include on the film's home release.

"I'm trying to remember what Marvel is including in the deleted scenes. It's really going to be their decision, but I know that there are at least two or three deleted scenes that will be included," Raimi told Collider at the time. "I don't know the full extent of them though."

"Well, the first cut was I actually don't remember the length of it. It was probably like two hours and 40 minutes, and it slowly came down even though we did the reshoots," the director added. "We took out material even though the reshoots went in. So, it slowly got down to about two hours and five minutes is the total."

Marvel Studios has yet to set a home media release date for the Doctor Strange sequel. In a post-pandemic world, Marvel Studios has typically given its films a 45-day exclusive theatrical window, though its unclear if that will be the case with a movie like Multiverse of Madness since it's still performing well at the box office.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world.