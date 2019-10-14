Kit Harington Reveals Who He’s Excited to Work With on Eternals

After word dropped that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were desperate to know who he would be playing in The Eternals. As Duane Whitman, he’ll be alongside a number of beloved actors in this gigantic production, but one stands above the rest. For fans, Whitman is probably better known by another name, Black Knight. He is the wielder of one of Marvel’s more iconic weapons, the Ebony Blade. Of course, Harington knows his way around a sword after all that time in the HBO series that captivated audiences for years. But now, he’s going to put this energy towards this sizable departure for the studio.

There have been a number of people to hold the title of Black Knight throughout Marvel Comics history. It will be interesting to see what Chloe Zhao and her team decide to do with respect to the character. Whitman is the most famous character to pick up that mystical sword. His first appearance was back in The Avengers #47 before The Black Knight was introduced just one issue later. He has a genius level intellect with all sorts of experience with gadgets. The master swordsman part of the deal is something that people are clearly excited about headed into this one. But, at ACE Comic Con Harrington talked about the person that he was looking forward to work with the most in The Eternals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harrington thought for a second and then plainly said, “I’ve been friends with Gemma Chan for a long time so, I’m looking forward to looking with her.”

Production is underway on Zhao’s film, but fans have no real read on a storyline yet. There have been some weird set photos and not a whole lot else. Harington hasn’t even been confirmed to be the Black Knight per-se with the company only committing to calling him Dane Whitman at the moment. But, the actor’s comments since the announcement might tip the filmmaker’s hand. He told a crowd at a business summit that he has a sword and left it at that.

“Now I’m going with a Marvel movie. I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it,” Harington said to start things off. “I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.