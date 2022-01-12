Eternals Star Gemma Chan Teases Her Future as Sersi in the MCU

As if the title card at the end of the film proclaiming the “Eternals Will Return” wasn’t enough of a clue for you one of the stars of Marvel’s all-new superhero team has confirmed they’ll be back. Actress Gemma Chan, whose appearance as the Eternal Sersi marked her second Marvel Cinematic universe role, was asked about playing the part again in a new interview, confirming that yes, she’ll be back at some point. While being interviewed by W Magazine, Chan was asked if she’d play Sersi again, succinctly replying: “Yes. Marvel owns us for life. [Laughs]”

The conclusion of Marvel’s Eternals left many of the characters in limbo, including Sersi, making the placement of their next appearance a mystery. But the film also introduced some other fresh faces that Marvel has big plans for and made it clear that the film was huge for the MCU. At the end of the film the remaining Earth-bound Eternals, including Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo, are pulled away into space by the Celestial Arishem who is displeased with what they did in the film’s third act. Elsewhere, Thena, Druig, and Makkari are flying off into the cosmos when they’re met by Starfox (aka Eros, brother of Thanos) and his associate Pip the Troll. Finally, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman picks up what comic readers know to be the Ebony Blade, only to have Blade himself ask him if he’s sure that he’s ready (while off camera).

Videos by ComicBook.com

All things considered, it could have been a more straightforward ending as writer/director Chloe Zhao previously confirmed that her original idea for the ending was “bleak,” and one that didn’t leave much for people to be excited about.

“I don’t think I’ve made a single film where the opening and ending stay the same as the script, just because the scenes are fluid as we shoot,” the Oscar winner told Empire recently. “And we actually had another ending that is really bleak. Bleak. I didn’t hate it, because I’m used to films that are more melancholy. But I don’t think it went down well with audiences….It used to end with everybody back on the ship, minds erased and just going on to another planet, like The Twilight Zone. I remember when it goes to black, everyone was like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ And also, it’s the MCU, and you want to be excited for what’s next.”

Eternals is streaming January 12 for all subscribers on Disney+ and is available to own February 15 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.