Marvel’s Eternals Post-Credit Scenes Explained

Marvel’s Eternals is finally in theaters after countless delays and having been confirmed to debut in the MCU several years ago. A largely unknown property even to the most hardcore Marvel fans, the film marks a major departure for Marvel Studios in terms of bringing in teams and characters to their vast cinematic universe, marking a potential uphill battle in terms of getting audiences excited about a group that no one knew about. The film is here though and despite lackluster reviews, a first for Marvel Studios, the film is on its way to box office success and ends with even more expansions for the future of the MCU. Full Spoilers for Marvel’s Eternals follow!

For starters, Marvel’s Eternals has a surprise conclusion for an MCU movie, ending on a bit of a cliffhanger. After stopping The Emergence and preventing the birth of the celestial Tiamut, much of the remaining Eternals find themselves unsure of what to do on Earth beyond continue to live their lives. Having done this some of them find themselves re-possessed by Arishem and plucked from their places on Earth, all while passersby and their loved ones watch the celestialenter the sky and take them. As a result, only Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) appear on their ship the Domo, traveling across the universe to find their lost friends and other Eternals. Here’s where the mid-credits scene happens.

As the trio ponder their next move and what to do, they’re interrupted by bright lights and belches as two figures appear on their ship. The first of these is Pip the Troll, voiced by none other than Patton Oswalt, who heralds the arrival of another Eternal, Eros, brother of Thanos, aka the adventurer Starfox, played by Harry Styles. The pair offer their help ahead of the Eternals’ journey across space, something that will no doubt lead into a new Marvel adventure, be it Eternals 2 or something else entirely.

The Post-Credits scene is a little more straightforward but also teases another big step for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the scene, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), having previously teased his family’s complicated family history, opens a box that contains The Ebony Blade. Ahead of grabbing it though, a disembodied voice asks him if he’s sure that he’s ready for that. It’s unclear at this point who the voice is, our best guesses are Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher but some have theorized perhaps it’s Mahershala Ali as Blade or Jonathan Majors as Kang. After this a title card appears that says “The Eternals will return.”

And that’s the end! Marvel’s Eternals sets up an exciting new patch for the MCU in space with the surprise addition of Harry Styles as Starfox and Kit Harrington’s Dane on his way to becoming The Black Knight.

Marvel’s Eternals is now playing in theaters around the world.