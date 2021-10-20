Eternals 2: Director Chloe Zhao Speaks Out on Possible Return for Marvel Sequel

Marvel’s Eternals doesn’t arrive in theaters for another couple of weeks, but fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already wondering if the team of ancient beings is going to be getting a second feature film. Most Marvel movies have gotten sequels, so it stands to reason that Eternals definitely could, given that it’s as successful at the box office as projections suggest it will be. Then again, this movie seems to be very different than the rest of the MCU franchise, so it could be a one-time thing. Marvel has made no official indication about a potential Eternals 2, but Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao seems game for another round.

Zhao became one of the hottest filmmakers on the planet after winning Best Director and Best Picture for Nomadland at the Academy Awards earlier this year. The wins apparently haven’t changed how Zhao feels about working with a major studio like Marvel. While speaking to The Playlist, Zhao was asked about potentially directing another Eternals, an idea she didn’t shy away from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What I loved about making this film is that it tied so close to the origin of the MCU is also going to have a big repercussion moving MCU forward. With those two as secured, we get to play and do whatever we want and make a stand strong standalone film and leave everything on the table,” Zhao explained. “I would be back in a second working with the team at Marvel for sure. So we’ll see.”

Zhao clearly enjoyed her experience in the MCU and working with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who produces all of the franchise’s films and TV shows. It is widely known that Feige will be producing a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm in the near future, and that possibility was also brought before Zhao during the interview. When asked if she’d be interested in that project, Zhao said, “I’ll do anything Kevin asks me to.”

Even if Zhao is up for another Eternals movie, there’s no guarantee Marvel chooses to go in that direction. Who knows where the characters will end up at the end of the first film? We could get a lot more clarity on the future of these ancient beings once Eternals actually hits theaters next month.

Are you looking forward to checking out Eternals on November 5th? Let us know in the comments!