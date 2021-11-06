Eternals: Marvel Fans Instantly Recognized This Comedian’s Voice in Post-Credit Scene

It should go without saying but we’re about to spoil a post-credit scene from Marvel’s Eternals. Read ahead at your own risk! Though one surprise appearance in the first post-credit scene for Marvel Studios’ latest release was already ruined a few weeks ago by some party-poopers, there was still one more surprise to be had in that special sequence. As we laid out earlier, Eternals‘ first big surprise features the arrival of Harry Styles in the MCU as the hero Starfox, but he’s not alone. Accompanying him is his sidekick, Pip the Troll, voiced by none other than comedian Patton Oswalt.

No stranger to Marvel voices himself, Oswalt appeared in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD in multiple roles as well as lending his voice to the hit Hulu animated series MODOK, voicing the title villain. He also voiced Uncle Ben in the 2017 animated reboot of Spider-Man on Disney XD and appeared in live-action as “Hedges” in Blade: Trinity (he also voiced superhero The Atom on Teen Titans Go! for the Distinguished Competition). All that said, and considering his consistent voice over work across his career and Emmy winning stand-up routines, Marvel fans immediately recognized his voice as Pip in the Eternals and took to social media to talk about it. We’ve collected some of the responses below.

I am…very excited for all of you to see #Eternals this weekend. Very, VERY excited. (walks away, whistling) https://t.co/Aw82U0WWdN — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2021

Marvel’s Eternals is now playing in theaters worldwide.

It’s about damn time @pattonoswalt made his MCU debut!! That part put such a smile on my face! — Mike Loveday (@McLoveday) November 5, 2021

Eventually we'll have enough @pattonoswalt marvel characters for him to make a movie by himself #Eternals — @changingshades.bsky.social (@changingshades) November 6, 2021

@pattonoswalt keeps popping up in all my favourite movies and tv shows and I absolutely love it. Pleasant surprise every. Single. Time. #Eternals — Carl Britto (@Joe_CMB) November 6, 2021

Man you gotta love Patton Oswalt #Eternals pic.twitter.com/GphhZZ1f0B — E The Photographer 📸 (@eaphen) November 6, 2021

Just saw @TheEternals and love that my daughter recognized a voice from @TheGoldbergsABC before I did @pattonoswalt @Harry_Styles — Molly (@Mollygarv_oh) November 6, 2021

#Eternals was something else. Waiting for #Eternals 2. Make it happen. The MCU just expanded to a whole new level. A gorgeous film Chole Zhao and Ben Davis. More #Makkari next time, I love her. Also that was @pattonoswalt right? — MushfiquR (@Mushfiqur25) November 5, 2021

