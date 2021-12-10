Marvel’s Eternals Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Marvel’s Eternals will be released on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. The official Eternals Disney+ release date was announced today on the Eternals official Twitter account, confirming early speculative reports about the streaming date. Marvel fans have been speculating whether Eternals would stream on Disney+ in time for the Christmas holiday, but that clearly is not in Disney’s plans. It may be a prudent move to save Eternals’ release until next month; after all, Marvel wants its fans wholly focused on getting out to theaters from mid-December on to see Spider-Man: No Way Way Home. Why offer any big incentive to say home?

Eternals has been something of a mixed bag in terms of success. The film has made $157 million domestically and $228M internationally for a worldwide total of $385M. That’s good for any movie opening in the post-pandemic marketplace, but still pretty low for a Marvel movie with big stars like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek headlining it. Still, Marvel movies Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Venom: Let There Be Carnage only made $432M and $483.4M worldwide (respectively), so Eternals isn’t too far off the revised mark for the post-COVID theatrical market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where Eternals differs from other Marvel movies is in critical response and word-of-mouth – neither of which has been glowing. Eternals has the badge of dishonor of being the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to get a “Rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score of 78% suggests a more muted public response than Venom 2 (84%) and Shang-Chi (98%).

That all said, Eternals still managed to stir a lot of buzz within the MCU fandom, (SPOILERS!!!!) introducing pop-star Harry Styles as Thanos’s brother Starfox, and doing a voice-introduction of Mahershala Ali’s Blade. Like all MCU movies, there will no doubt be a wave of fans perched and waiting to catch this more questionable film entry on Disney+ rather than theaters, so a resurgence of buzz and interest in the Eternals franchise isn’t out of the question.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Marvel’s Eternals will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 12th.