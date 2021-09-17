Eternals Star Richard Madden Addresses if Ikaris Will Lead the Avengers and Replace Iron Man

Eternals is finally hitting theaters in November, making it the third out of four Marvel Cinematic Universe films to be released this year. The movie is set to feature a star-studded line-up of franchise newcomers, including Game of Thrones alum, Richard Madden. Madden is playing Ikaris in the film, and a trailer that was released last month revealed the reason why the Eternals didn’t help the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. The footage also features Ikaris joking that he’s willing to be the new leader of the Avengers, a moment Madden recently addressed while chatting with Total Film (via The Direct).

“I don’t know,” Madden replied when asked if Ikaris would be up to leading the famous team of heroes. “I know that he’s a good leader and a good soldier. If those are two traits that you need to lead the Avengers, then he has them. But I wouldn’t be able to predict that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview, Madden also shared what drew him to the character.

“That’s why I was drawn to him. I don’t see him as a superhero I’ve seen before,” Madden explained. “I see him as a man first, and quite a complicated character, before a superhero. You know, superheroes have laser eyes. Superheroes can fly. So, there’s lots of parallels. But as a character, I’ve not seen anyone like him before.” Madden continued, “The concept of these characters, and how deep Chloé [Zhao] wanted to go with these people who have been alive for so long, and have experienced so many different things. So that’s what really intrigued me – how these people interact with each other, and also the rest of the world when they’ve seen everything and done everything. That was kind of fascinating.”

In addition to Madden, Eternals is set to star Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Salma Hayek as Ajak. In the film, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants.

Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th. In the meantime, you can catch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings playing in theaters now.