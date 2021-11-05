Eternals Trailer Released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just released the first full-length trailer for Eternals, giving fans their best look at the newest team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Black Widow in the rear-view and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks, the focus of Marvel Studios' advertising is starting to shift to one of the MCU's biggest stories yet. Eternals, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, arrives in theaters on November 5th and tells the story of a group of ancient beings who watch over the human race. The folks at Marvel have hinted that Eternals could be one of the studio's most unique films to-date, and its first official trailer seems to give those comments some serious credibility.

Fans finally have an idea of what kind of story Marvel will be telling with Jack Kirby's classic characters, and what will be in store when Eternals finally arrives in theaters later this fall. You can check out the full trailer in the video at the top of the page!

Eternals is set to introduce 10 brand new heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all of which are part of the titular ancient race. Zhao and Marvel Studios have assembled and all-star cast to play the new heroes, with the roles filled by the likes of Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Ma Dong-seok, and Lia McHugh.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington also has a prominent role in the film, playing Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight. His character isn't one of the Eternals, but he is in a relationship with Sersei (Chan) in the modern day.

"I'm a big fan of the MCU. So when they come knocking it's very exciting," Harington told Sirius XM about getting a role in Eternals. "The character, I won't go into why he interests me, because it's more than my life is worth to tell you. But what did interest me about that piece was that it as Chloe Zhao directing. I met her and spoke with her and was so impressed by her. The cast was sort of phenomenal and wide-ranging and diverse. It just looked like they were doing something really different with this movie. I can't tell you much about it but we filmed it pre-pandemic. And it's coming out finally, it was sort of frustrating that it got pushed back so much. But now I'll be going on and doing some press for that soon and it's really exciting."

