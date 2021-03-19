The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Says His Kids Aren’t Impressed By His Marvel Fame

✖

Anthony Mackie’s kids really don’t really care that he’s an Avenger. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star sat down with People to talk about his stint in the MCU. His kids were very young when this all began, but for them, this is just Dad’s job. Mackie makes light of the fact he gets overshadowed by YouTubers and other celebs in his own house. But, he completely understands that there is a way in which this is just kind of normal for their family. Maybe The Falcon just needs to get a skin in Fortnite and that will fix everything? For the MCU star though, he’s got enough on his plate without worrying about being cool. The Disney+ series got rolling this week and represents a huge step for the franchise as the TV show experiments continue. WandaVision was a lead-off hit, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier hopes to do the same.

"They're pretty much really not into me as an actor at all," Mackie laughed. "It's shockingly funny how much they couldn't care less about me being in movies… I can't remember his name, but there's this British dude who sits online and plays Minecraft and all these kids watch him. This dude is like Michael Jackson in my house, to my boys.”

"They're getting to the age where their individual personalities are starting to show, it's fun to be able to embrace that and experience that their growth as individuals," he added. "My second kid, he's a cook. We cook together all the time. My oldest is kind of emotionally like me. I've enjoyed just being at home and able to get to know them better as individuals."

Marvel had a premiere event for the series and Mackie was happy with the job they’ve done so far.

"I hope people take away from the show that we did not mess up the Marvel brand. This could have went really wrong and we could have been the first bad Marvel show, and we're not," Mackie explained. "We kept it going!"

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 also brings fans The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is currently up and ready to go on Disney+.

