The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Pokes Fun at Sebastian Stan in Premiere Post

Happy The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere day! The first episode of the highly-anticipated Disney+ series starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier is finally available to stream. The show's cast and crew have been celebrating the first episode in various ways, including posting on social media. In fact, Mackie shared a selfie on Instagram today and took a moment to poke fun at his co-star.

"Today’s the day... @imsebastianstan sorry you're still stuck in winter land 💪🏾," Mackie wrote. You can check out the very suave photo of Mackie in the post below:

During the virtual launch event for the show, Mackie revealed what he hopes Marvel viewers will take away from the series. "I hope people take away from the show that we did not mess up the Marvel brand. This could have went really wrong and we could have been the first bad Marvel show, and we're not," Mackie shared. "We kept it going!" He continued, "We kept it going, baby ... We have a good show! Yes, we're not bad! That's what I want people to say: 'You know, they don't suck' [laughs]."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis took part in the show's global press conference this week and learned a lot of interesting information about the upcoming series, including when head writer, Malcolm Spellman, knew Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and you can watch it right here. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.