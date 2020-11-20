Falcon and the Winter Soldier Merch Spoils Sharon Carter's Shocking Status in the MCU

✖

With the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios will be tying together many of the loose ends of the MCU while also setting up a new status quo for Anthony Mackie's winged hero. One of the characters that's set to return is Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, having last been seen in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and after being absent from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Last we saw her she was helping Steve, Bucky, and Sam to get away from the government, and if some leaked merch for the series is to be believed we know what happened to her between the movie and the series.

As a sticker and trading card seem to indicate, Sharon Carter is on the run and wanted by the law. Images of her in a hooded with the literal word "WANTED" across her face can be seen, seemingly confirming that after she aided "Team Cap" in Civil War that she became a fugitive from justice. Though that may be her new status as a character when the series begins, we can't say for sure what she was doing between the films beyond running (and whether she was among those that were snapped by Thanos or not).

Novos merchs de "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" são divulgados! Sharon Carter está sendo procurada pelo governo americano 👀 pic.twitter.com/PB2Ecqg3GX — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) November 18, 2020

VanCamp confirmed back in September that she had officially wrapped on the series, putting the show one step closer to finally begin done. Production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was paused for many months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a delay in its release (with WandaVision now the first Marvel Studios series set to arrive on Disney+).

In addition to VanCamp, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan, the series will also welcome Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent to the fold while also bringing back villain characters Georges St-Pierre's as Batroc the Leaper and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. At one point, Stan himself teased the series gave off some pretty serious Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibes.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan told THR. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

(H/T Screen Rant)