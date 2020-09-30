The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Emily VanCamp Confirms She's Wrapped Work on Series

✖

Production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues moving right along in the greater Atlanta area. Filming has gotten so far along, cast members introduced when the series was first announced having started to wrap their parts on the show, including Emily VanCamp. Tuesday night, VanCamp shared a photo of her on-set chair to her Instagram profile, revealing to her followers her work on the Disney+ series has come to an end.

"That's a wrap," VanCamp shared with the image. "Always love playing this gal."

Principal photography first got underway on the show late last year, only to suspend filming in March this year due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. Production then returned earlier this summer, and at one point or another, it may return to Prague, the Czech location it had previously filmed in as production was shut down.

Little is still known about the series, other than the actors first introduced last summer at San Diego Comic-Con — VanCamp, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent. Earlier this year, Stan himself compared the tone of the show to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one of the highest-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

What other characters are hoping to see pop up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by tweeting our writer @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!