The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Video Reveals Mysterious New Villain Group

✖

As principal photography for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier nears a close in is Prague, more videos and pictures continue to surface from behind-the-scenes of the Marvel Studios production. While a video released earlier this month seemingly shows John Walker (Wyatt Russell) flat-out murdering someone, another behind-the-scenes clip has surfaced and it references an all-new group of villains joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the series drops on Disney+ next year.

The clip shows a group of military-type soldiers in all-grey uniforms and they host a changing of the guard ceremony outside of what appears to be a large compound. You can see the scene unfold in the clip below.

Though HYDRA is most certainly a thing of the past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the group seen above does give off some serious international terrorist group vibes. It's also very in-line with the Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibe Sebastian Stan teased earlier this year.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to receive a release date from Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Marvel's Disney+ shows? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!