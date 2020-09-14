The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos Reveal Return of Batroc the Leaper

✖

Brace yourselves, Batroc the Leaper is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With photography underway on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for the first time in months, JustJared has captured set photos of Georges St-Pierre on the Atlanta-based set. If you think back, St-Pierre played Georges Batroc, a long-time Captain America nemesis, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. After the show's involvement at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Batroc wasn't one of the many characters announced as part of the cast for the upcoming Disney+ show. While he's not wearing a suit that's super comic-accurate in the set photos, he can still be seen in the purple and yellow colors the suit's known for.

The set photos also reveal new looks at Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, though she was previously announced as part of the cast at last year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Though limited in scope, the role of Batroc served as a pretty integral one to the overall plot of The Winter Soldier. The film starts off with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) saving a SHIELD ship that's been taken hostage by Batroc and a crew of Algerian mercenaries. Eventually, Batroc is able to escape and Black Widow is able to steal files stored on the ship in regards to the HYDRA conspiracy that unfolded over the duration of the movie.

Before long, it's revealed Batroc and his squad were actually hired by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) himself so he'd be able to send the crew to the ship to reveal the files — because, you know, that's just how Fury operates. Coincidentally enough, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lead Sebastian Stan previously compared the tone of the Disney+ series to that of The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has yet to set a new release date.

