New Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Shines Spotlight on Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo's Return

Now that WandaVision has wrapped up, Marvel Studios is preparing for the release of their next event series with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to debut on Disney+ in less than two weeks. The new series will reunite heroes Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they attempt to reconcile with the legacy of Captain America, while bringing back former allies and villains that haven't been seen since the movie Captain America: Civil War. A brand new TV spot showcases some of these familiar faces, including the former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter and the enemy that broke up the Avengers, Baron Zemo.

Check out the new TV spot in the video player below:

Sharon Carter appears to take the spotlight early on, aiding Bucky and Sam as they take on a group of unknown villains. Carter's fate was left unknown after the events of Civil War, though new merchandise for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveal that she too has been a fugitive from the law after the Sokovia Accords were put in place.

VanCamp is finally making her long-awaited return tot he Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actress previously spoke with E! about Sharon Carter's comeback and teased what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

"I think there are elements of that, but I also think that you can kind of count on just good old-fashioned action that people love from those movies," said VanCamp. "There are multiple levels to Falcon and Winter Soldier that I think people will appreciate."

This new TV spot also gives us a better look at Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who will be donning the iconic purple mask he's known for in the comic books. The heroes will have to contend with the mastermind's latest scheme, while also dealing with a world without Captain America. Anthony Mackie previously spoke about the legacy of Cap's shield and what it will mean to step up in the absence of Steve Rogers.

"See, at the end of [Avengers: Endgame], Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie told Rich Eisen in a recent interview. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

We'll find out what's next for the MCU when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.