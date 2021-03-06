The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Releases Two New Teasers

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released two new teasers on Saturday, with two weeks left to go before the show's premiere on Disney+. The teasers offer new glimpses at the action in Marvel Studios' second streaming series. The successor to the Captain America movies sees Steve Rogers' two friends and proteges, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, attempted to do right by their mentor's memory as new would-be successors like John Walker and terrorists such as Baron Zemo and the Flag-Smashers come out of the woodwork to challenge them. You can watch both of these new teasers for the show embedded below.

In a recent interview, star Sebastian Stan suggested that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be a much more traditional narrative than Marvel's first streaming show, WandaVIsion.

"I think WandaVision is a really interesting, different show from Marvel, and it's tonally in its own world," Stan tells Total Film. "I think we are also tonally in our own world in line with what the Captain America franchise movies have been -- The Winter Soldier, Civil War -- and so I think we follow a much more ground, relatable approach.

"It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters," he says. "We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

The price of freedom is high ⭐ Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/X9pOrtLHfT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 6, 2021

According to Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees the Falcon struggling with Captain America's legacy after Cap left him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. "See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie said during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

