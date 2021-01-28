The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Says Disney+ Series Determines New Captain America

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie says that the upcoming Disney+ series determines who will become the new Captain America. The presumptive front-runner talked to Rich Eisen about the show. A lot of fervor has erupted on social media about who will wield that shield in the series. Things got especially heated after it was reported that Chris Evans will be returning as Captain America in an unknown capacity for Marvel. However, Mackie has tried to play defense against the notion he’ll be strolling around with the shield over the course of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. His comments on the sports host’s show do little to dispel that notion. However, a lot of fans believe the future is already written in stone, and there’s only so much Marvel can do to put up a smokescreen. Check out what he told the host down below:

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” Mackie began. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

