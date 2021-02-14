The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Says the Series is “Good Old-Fashioned Action”

✖

One star from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier says that the series is just “good old-fashioned action.” Emily VanCamp plays Sharon Carter in the upcoming Disney+ series. The actress spoke with E! about the show and how it stacks up to some of the wild action sequences in previous Marvel projects. Everyone who has seen WandaVision has noted that the series is more predicated on character moments than outright explosions. But, don’t expect that when Falcon and the Winter Soldier kicks off in a few weeks. VanCamp sees the show as the kind of action vehicle that has been putting the butts in the seats for years at theaters across the globe. During the Super Bowl trailer for the series, fans even got a taste of her Agent Carter getting in on the festivities.

"I think there are elements of that, but I also think that you can kind of count on just good old-fashioned action that people love from those movies," she said. "There are multiple levels to Falcon and Winter Soldier that I think people will appreciate."

In her previous appearance during Captain America: Civil War, fans wondered what the future would hold for the franchise. If you loved Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then Sebastian Stan had some good news for you.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan previously told the press. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets off the runway with the premiere on Disney+ March 19th,

How do you feel about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier heading into it? Let us know down in the comments!