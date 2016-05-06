Falcon and the Winter Soldier Merchandise Confirms Civil War Storyline

✖

In case you needed even more proof that Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter is in a weird place and picking up the baton from 2016's Captain America: Civil War, more merch has revealed what her plot will seemingly look like in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As found by TheDirect, Hot Topic has a new shirt for the series featuring VanCamp's character and "WANTED" in big words. It also reads: "Wanted for breaking the Sokovia Accords. Trained by S.H.I.E.L.D., presumed dangerous. If seen, contact authorities. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND." Check it out below and see for yourself!

VanCamp confirmed back in September that she had officially wrapped on the series, putting the show one step closer to finally begin done. Production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was paused for many months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a delay in its release. Though previously scheduled to be the first Marvel Studios series set to arrive on Disney+ , WandaVision became the

(Photo: MARVEL/HOT TOPIC)

VanCamp reunites with her MCU co-stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan for the series, reprising as their titular heroes and picking up the pieces from both Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. The series will also welcome Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent to the fold while also bringing back villain characters Georges St-Pierre's as Batroc the Leaper and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. Don Cheadle confirmed in a recent interview that he'll even appear as War Machine in the series.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie previously revealed about the show. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to debut on March 19th on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up from Marvel Studios includes the remaining episodes of WandaVision, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.