The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finally Gives the MCU a Proper Baron Zemo

Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is back and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are loving every minute of it. The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops the character's real name (Helmut) in exchange for a comic-accurate moniker, and it also starts to flesh out the villain even further. By the end of the 53-minute runtime, the series definitely reminds fans why he's still one of the MCU's most powerful villains, despite being human.

Light spoilers up ahead for "Power Broker." If you've yet to see the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, proceed with caution!

As teased last week, Episode 3 of the Marvel Studios show showcases the return of Zemo as the show's eponymous duo manages to break him out of prison to help on their quest. Though Falcon (Anthony Mackie) is initially opposed to breaking the villain out of the German prison, he eventually comes around when he realizes the threat of the Flag Smashers is greater than they anticipated.

From the moment we first see Zemo on-screen, he's cold and calculating as he engineers his own prison escape. Once he breaks out — with the help of Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, of course — we find out what makes him a baron after all.

The character leads Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes to an airplane hangar where they're greeted by a private jet, and Zemo reveals that prior to Sokovia's destruction, his family was one of the wealthiest in all of the land. Not only does he have a private jet, but fans quickly see he has an extensive vintage car collection. In fact, one of the old cars is where he stumbles across his iconic purple mask.

Luckily for fans of the character, this episode is heavy on the Zemo action. It lays the groundwork that he's a bonafide baron with a massive bank account — and it also proves how he's one of the most brutal villains the MCU has to offer. Brühl gets his fair share of hand-to-hand combat this episode, and the character even gets to exercise his training by taking part in a brutal execution.

Baron Zemo has finally returned to the MCU, and he's more mischievous than ever.

