The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Has Fans Celebrating Zemo And Sharon Carter's Return

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 brings back Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), both of whom were last seen in Captain America: Civil War. SPOILERS: Time hasn't been too kind to either Zemo or Sharon after the blip; Zemo has been locked in a German prison for years, and Sharon has been forced into exile (and black-market hustling) after stealing Captain America's shield and Falcon's wings during the Sakovia Accords. Zemo and Sharon added even more fantastic weight, action, and charismatic banter to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - and fans are here for it!

Check out just how much The Falcon And The Winter Soldier fans are loving having Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter back in the MCU!