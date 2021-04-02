The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Has Fans Celebrating Zemo And Sharon Carter's Return
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 brings back Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), both of whom were last seen in Captain America: Civil War. SPOILERS: Time hasn't been too kind to either Zemo or Sharon after the blip; Zemo has been locked in a German prison for years, and Sharon has been forced into exile (and black-market hustling) after stealing Captain America's shield and Falcon's wings during the Sakovia Accords. Zemo and Sharon added even more fantastic weight, action, and charismatic banter to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - and fans are here for it!
Check out just how much The Falcon And The Winter Soldier fans are loving having Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter back in the MCU!
Zemo's World
this is baron helmut zemo's world we are just living in it pic.twitter.com/dXB1tBYWbE— Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ ZEMO DAY (@snowpointexe) April 2, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ ZEMO DAY (@snowpointexe) April 2, 2021
Daniel Brühl made an AWESOME job playing Zemo, he's finally getting the recognition he deserves pic.twitter.com/A9VGyNUUzy
Baron Sugar Daddy
#thefalconandthewintersoldier spoilers— yonna (@maximoffsivy) April 2, 2021
-
-
-
zemo being a sugar daddy to sambucky this episode so true pic.twitter.com/QE2f8Cb52S
Got The Moves
THIS IS THE MAN THAT BROKE UP THE AVENGERS??? pic.twitter.com/hvgqLBIAnR— a l i x ⧗ | Helmut Zemo’s Mistress (real) (@railmebzemo) April 2, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #tfatws spoilers— zach (@civiiswar) April 2, 2021
,
”zemo is one of the most dangerous criminals in the world”
zemo: pic.twitter.com/cB4vB56ySn
(Finally) Put Some Respect On Her Name
sharon carter getting the love and appreciation she deserves from fans after all these years, that’s exactly what she deserves #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/AC1Bn7qWl1— sharon carter’s lawyer | tfatws spoilers (@sharcnscarter) April 2, 2021
Sharon Carter: Agent Kickass
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #tfatws episode 3 spoilers— zach (@civiiswar) April 2, 2021
,
sharon carter handling all of them with EASE pic.twitter.com/lep3qXz2nm
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
can we talk about how sharon carter kicked all their asses ALL ON HER OWN?? pic.twitter.com/XzutelbzyA— ✪↯ (@616soldat) April 2, 2021
The Sharon Carter Supremacy
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
-
-
I believe in sharon carter supremecy pic.twitter.com/4MRoDln2nO— Lucipurr+ | ceo of sam (@wixard101) April 2, 2021
Sharon's Hell
cw// #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers!!
-— jessie ✪ tfatws spoilers!! (@JEDIODINSON) April 2, 2021
-
sharon having to deal with sam, bucky, and zemo constantly yelling at one another pic.twitter.com/IVcIS70hgB
THIS Is THE TEAM
sam, bucky, zemo, and sharon is the quartet I never knew I needed#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/8MT2whrcrP— ⍟ ४ Harry Louis Shadow and Bone TFATWS ✪ (@LarrieEvansStan) April 2, 2021
