The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Has Fans Celebrating Zemo And Sharon Carter's Return

By Kofi Outlaw

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 brings back Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), both of whom were last seen in Captain America: Civil War. SPOILERS: Time hasn't been too kind to either Zemo or Sharon after the blip; Zemo has been locked in a German prison for years, and Sharon has been forced into exile (and black-market hustling) after stealing Captain America's shield and Falcon's wings during the Sakovia Accords. Zemo and Sharon added even more fantastic weight, action, and charismatic banter to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - and fans are here for it!

Check out just how much The Falcon And The Winter Soldier fans are loving having Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter back in the MCU!

Zemo's World

There is no doubt that Daniel Brühl's "Baron" Zemo stole the show in episode 3 of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. He may be in the running for the MCU's new fan-favorite villain (sorry Agatha...). 

Baron Sugar Daddy

Zemo is ten-times better with a Bruce Wayne glow-up. Oh my Baron... 

Got The Moves

Zemo is always three steps ahead - even on the dance floor!

(Finally) Put Some Respect On Her Name

Emily VanCamp has been a good sport for hanging in the wings of the MCU since 2014 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She deserves all the newfound attention The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will bring. 

Sharon Carter: Agent Kickass

Sharon Carter made taking down a squad of bounty hunters look like it was "super easy, barley and inconvenience." (Shoutout to Pitch Meeting.) 

The Sharon Carter Supremacy

Forget Bourne: can we PLEASE get this lady her own MCU series - or a least a bigger role??? 

Sharon's Hell

We feel like every woman who's ever been the only female member of a work team knows this pain. 

THIS Is THE TEAM

We want this group to handle all important espionage/underworld missions in the MCU from now on. 

