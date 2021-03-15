The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Says Zemo's Mask and Costume Change Him

✖

Daniel Brühl returns to the Marvel Universe as Helmut Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- which released its final trailer on Monday -- though Zemo is a changed man from the villain Marvel fans first met in Captain America: Civil War. Notably, the promotional materials for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier show Brühl donning Zemo's signature purple mask from the Marvel Comics universe. According to Brühl, these are the outward signs of a transformation. “It’s not just the mask, it’s the costume,” Brühl tells Empire magazine. “It does something with him as a whole. He’s evolved. He’s a different man now.” You can see a new image of Zemo in the show below.

Bruhl discussed his return to the Marvel Universe in August, while promoting The Alienist: Angel of Darkness. At the time, he expressed how excited he is to put on the Marvel villain's signature purple mask.

(Photo: Empire)

"It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I'd ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," he told Collider. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed is directed by Kari Skogland. Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. The six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl. The series also features Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 18th.