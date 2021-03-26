The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ecstatic Over Baron Zemo's Brief Return

Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) has returned, even for the briefest of moments. We've known the villain was going to be a part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier since the series was first announced and now, the character was finally teased at the end of the show's latest episode — "The Star-Spangled Man."

Needless to say, fans of both the show and the villain are going crazy on social media — not only over the character's return but the manner in how the show brought him back. Echoing the cliffhanger moments of virtually every other Marvel Studios episode we've received on Disney+, the series ended by panning to Zemo's face before cutting to credits without the character not getting a chance to say so much as a peep.

Ahead of the show's release earlier this month, Brühl teased Zemo's whereabouts, saying the character has plenty of time to hone his master strategy within the confines of a jail cell.

"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," the actor said at the time. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers, because he has seen the danger that this can cause,. That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."

