The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ecstatic Over Baron Zemo's Brief Return
Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) has returned, even for the briefest of moments. We've known the villain was going to be a part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier since the series was first announced and now, the character was finally teased at the end of the show's latest episode — "The Star-Spangled Man."
Needless to say, fans of both the show and the villain are going crazy on social media — not only over the character's return but the manner in how the show brought him back. Echoing the cliffhanger moments of virtually every other Marvel Studios episode we've received on Disney+, the series ended by panning to Zemo's face before cutting to credits without the character not getting a chance to say so much as a peep.
Ahead of the show's release earlier this month, Brühl teased Zemo's whereabouts, saying the character has plenty of time to hone his master strategy within the confines of a jail cell.
"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," the actor said at the time. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers, because he has seen the danger that this can cause,. That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."
Keep scrolling to see what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans are saying.
SCREAMING
prevnext
cw// #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers!!
-— jessie ✪ tfatws spoilers!! (@JEDIODINSON) March 26, 2021
-
THE WAY THEY JUST SHOWED ZEMO AND CUT TO CREDITS pic.twitter.com/L2dkCi0pdi
One of the Best
prevnext
#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier— 💥Bruce FAWTS era spoilers (@Scopevandyne) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
The return of Baron Zemo , one of the most underrated Marvel villains , a character that was so underrated and he beat the avengers psychologically instead of physicality use , so glad to see him return in falcon and winter soldier pic.twitter.com/pXJC0Raadx
Cinema
prevnext
Remember how ZEMO is one of the greatest villains in cinema 🤯 #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/mmv4qyZCBK— BluRay𝔸ngel (@BluRayAngel) March 26, 2021
Hey, Mulaney
prevnext
// fatws spoilers !!!
-
-
-
isaiah , zemo , sambucky therapy , john walker being an absolute piece of shit !! , kali seemingly just wanting to help people , sam ALREADY being a victim of police discrimination , bucky’s ARREST ?? pic.twitter.com/Fp5bHeLzgz— sarah 𐋀 (@mcutwt) March 26, 2021
Turn It Up
prevnext
#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier— G | ZEMO STAN ACC (@asgrdxwitchh) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
sam: "we're gonna go see Zemo"
**classic requiem playing**
me: pic.twitter.com/iLwlqmwp0C
Finding Zemo
prevnext
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILER! 🚨— chloe ☆ | TFATWS SPOILERS!! (@sebbabear) March 26, 2021
.
.
.
finding zemo pic.twitter.com/DUjYroe0VJ
Listen Up
#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers!!— samantha ✪ fatws era (@samimaximoff) March 26, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-#zemo is back everyone. pic.twitter.com/qpSJCpq5NR
*****
Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.0comments
What have you thought of the two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev