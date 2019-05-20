Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter Reportedly Set to Return for Falcon & Winter Soldier

In the first big bit of casting news for Marvel Studios‘ Disney+ shows, Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are reportedly set to reprise their roles from Captain America: Civil War in Falcon & Winter Soldier. In a report from Deadline, the two actors are expected to appear in the six-issue mini-series, apparently the first of Marvel’s offerings for the new streaming platform.

Brühl will reprise his role as the antagonist Helmut Zemo, who’s the live-action version of the Captain America comics archnemesis Baron Zemo. VanCamp, on the other hand, will be playing Agent Sharon Carter/Agent 13, a SHIELD agent turned CIA agent that works under Everett Ross’ (Martin Freeman) Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In a recent convention appearance, series star Sebastian Stan mentioned he liked Ed Brubaker’s Winter Soldier comics and hoped to see some of that run adapted to live-action.

“I think my favorite is all the Ed Brubaker stuff,” Stan said. “That was my favorite stuff, and it was just really great to get to do some of that in the movies, and you know, I would love…I always say this all the time but I think it would be really interesting to see like the whole Winter Soldier that we haven’t seen yet. If you think about it, he had a whole other life sort of as this ulterior ego so to speak. Like when you see the Winter Soldier now he’s sort of like a machine in the movies, but before that, there was actually a real character there, and that was the character that had friendship with Black Widow. But you know, we’ll see what happens.”

While Brühl only appeared as Zemo in Civil War, VanCamp has appeared twice as Carter, both in Civil War in addition to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Representatives for Brühl and VanCamp were unable to be reached by ComicBook.com by press time.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently set for an August 2020 release.