Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Daniel Bruhl Reveals What Baron Zemo Has Been Doing Since Civil War

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally premiering on Disney+ this week and will see the return of some fan-favorite heroes, including Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The show will also feature the first appearance of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) since the events of Captain America: Civil War. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brühl talked about Zemo's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revealed what the character has been up to since we saw him last.

"He's had a lot of time in that prison cell to read a lot, to think a lot. So, you can be sure that he's up to no good," Brühl teased. "It is true that Zemo in the past, and possibly also in the present, is strictly against super-soldiers, because he has seen the danger that this can cause," Bruhl added. "That is why he has lost his whole family in the Sokovian war. This is something that bothers Zemo and makes him think a lot."

"Think about what Zemo's been through and what motivates him," head writer Malcolm Spellman added during the EW interview. "Now imagine you have six episodes to dig and allow him to feel the way a person would feel if someone had destroyed his country and his family."

While speaking with Collider last year, Brühl shared what it's been like to return to the MCU.

"It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I'd ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," Brühl explained. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask."

Brühl added, "I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th, and you can watch it right here.