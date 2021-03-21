Falcon and the Winter Soldier Latest Promo Reveals New Details for Bucky's Vibranium Arm

✖

Even though we've seen him in a handful of Marvel properties before, we still don't know all too much about Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and his time spent as the Winter Soldier. The layers behind the enigmatic character have finally started to get peeled back thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a six-episode Disney+ series taking a deep dive into both Barnes and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

With promotion for the series at an all-time high, the latest advertisement apart of the show's extensive marketing campaign has given us a new look at the Winter Soldier's vibranium-built arm. In fact, the spot shows Bucky removing the arm from his person, which then reveals purple-powered connectors that look similar to how the Black Panther's nano-tech-based suit manages to absorb power.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In the show's debut episode, the show dives straight into Bucky's battles with his mental health — forcing him to make amends with those he wronged during his time as the Winter Soldier.

"I was excited about that, because I think we talked a lot about it in some of the other movies, and there was never enough time to just sort of explore him after Civil War and where he was at and how much he had confronted, how much there was still left for him to deal with," Stan previously told ComicBook.com of the scenario. "So, this is really the perfect time, you know, for both of these characters to be learning more about themselves, the world they're in, and their priorities, and he's right up there with Sam on that."

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.