The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan On Displaying Bucky's Mental Health Guilt

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given its audience a glimpse into Bucky's state of mind, making it known there is a weight he endlessly carries having been a brainwashed super soldier forced to do an evil organization's bidding. In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series on Disney+, the effects this all has on the 106-year-old man is front and center. Sebastian Stan portrays sides of Bucky Barnes which Marvel fans have not had an opportunity to see in the movies just yet. So far, they have mostly only been made aware of his actions, but now they will see how the character attempts to heal and move on.

"I was excited about that, because I think we talked a lot about it in some of the other movies, and there was never enough time to just sort of explore him after Civil War and where he was at and how much he had confronted, how much there was still left for him to deal with," Stan tells ComicBook.com. "So, this is really the perfect time, you know, for both of these characters to be learning more about themselves, the world they're in, and their priorities, and he's right up there with Sam on that."

For The Falcon and The Winter Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman, the story of Bucky was ripe, especially after Captain America: Civil War. "He was teed up really nicely for us," Spellman says. "You saw what he did to Stark's family. You've seen him be a villain and you have a sense of how many people this man must have killed. And then we had this line in in the series where he basically says 'I remember every one of them,' which means, 'I was there. Whether I was being manipulated by HYDRA or not a part of me was there. And am I a monster? And if I'm not a monster, how do I prove that?' And so his personal storyline is just to prove to himself that he's not a monster. And you know, all that baggage he showed up with and the ability Sebastian has as an actor, it turned it it turned into a dream situation."

Not helping Bucky's state of mind is Sam Wilson, especially if he is making the same jokes which Sam actor Anthony Mackie is! "No one can be Bucky's friend, because he kills everyone he meets," Mackie joked in the interview seen in the video above.

"He's dealing with the fact that he wants to know whether or not he's a monster," Spellman adds. "He's also a hundred and six years old. His brain was never present in any era. So he is not a man of any era. And so we realize that you can have fun creating a scene like the one you're talking about. Right. And at the same time, here's a profound layer. Think about what the old man says, right before he goes on that date. There is a profound layer to it of this dude is just completely out of out of place in every moment he's in."

Are you excited for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres its first episode on Disney+ on Friday.