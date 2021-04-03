If You Like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Netflix Has a Bunch of Marvel Shows Just Like It

✖

Don't look now, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already half over. Even though it debuted just two weeks ago, three of the show's six episodes have already been unveiled to the masses. By the end of the month, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) will wrap their series up as quickly as it started. Luckily for those who've loved The Falcon and the Winter Soldier through three episodes, we've got great news for you — Marvel already has plenty of similar shows ready for you to stream once the series goes.

In case you missed it, which some of you undoubtedly did, there was once a time when Marvel had upwards of six shows in development on Netflix featuring some of the publisher's biggest characters. In fact, the relationship between entertainer and streamer was at one point solid enough to spawn 13 seasons between Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and The Defenders.

Through two Disney+ shows we've seen, Marvel Studios has opted to strip the shows down and largely removed them from the standard blockbuster action. While both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have had the occasional silver screen fight, both shows serve as intense character studies with the leads of the respective shows. Intense character studies, exactly like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, and Iron Fist.

Format aside, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is shockingly similar in tone to all of those "DefendersVerse" shows. There's blood, violence, and the occasional "sh-t." Though the two Disney+ shows have yet to steer towards R-rated programming, both Marvel Studios shows so far have dealt with more adult themes, and that's exactly the case with the entire Marvel slate of Netflix.

If you like what you see on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, don't worry when the series wraps later this month. Luckily for you, you'll have 13 seasons of similar content to binge through on Netflix before Loki kicks off in June.

