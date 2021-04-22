Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Indya Bussey Says the Flag Smashers Aren't the Real Villains

✖

One Falcon and the Winter Soldier star believes that the Flag Smashers aren’t the true villains of the show. The Direct sat down with actress Indya Bussey of the much-debated group to talk about their role in the Disney+ series. A common refrain among MCU fans is that Karli and her group of Super Soldiers really don’t feel like villains. It’s understandable seeing as how their group is doing everything they can to stick up for refugees displaced by The Blip. But, then the messy nature of killing people and their strike against the GRC have other fans on the fence. (To say nothing of their killing of Battlestar in episode 4…) In spite of all that, Bussey remains firm that the group’s heart is in the right place. She even goes so far as to liken them to Robin Hood.

"I see us as people. I see us as humans. I see us as really superpowered people who just want better, and who don’t want to go back to the bad things, [when] everything was low. In the story, we got kicked out, we’re the refugees, and we want better for [people],” she explained. “We don’t want them to go hungry. We don’t want them to die because they can’t get medicine. We’re the Robin Hoods! [...] Because a lot of those refugees can’t do what we can do, they can’t go get the stuff just like we can go get the stuff, and so I, personally, love the Flag Smashers. If I wasn’t in [the show] I’d definitely still be Team Flag Smasher!”

It seems as though we have seen nowhere near the last of the Flag Smashers. This week’s episode is the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The last time we saw the group, they were planning an all-out assault on the GRC building with Batroc the Leaper in tow. Sam Wilson seems to have a plan (and a shiny new suit…) and he’ll be flying in to either help or hurt the Flag Smashers in the climax of the series.

