Kevin Smith Shares Sharon Carter Is a Villain Because She Doesn't Use an iPhone Theory

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier viewers were stunned when, in last week's episode "Truth", the episode's closed captioning revealed that the person on the other end of a phone call with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) is none other than Batroc (George St. Pierre) with Sharon offering him double whatever their last price was. Considering that the next we see of Batroc, he's apparently joining forces with the Flash Smashers and declaring he wants to kill Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) it certainly seems like Sharon has taken a villain turn. Now, Kevin Smith is sharing a fan theory that offers up an interesting detail that could be proof of Sharon's shift: she doesn't use an iPhone.

On a recent episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith shared the fan theory that it's Sharon's use of something other than an Apple iPhone as proof that she's become a villain. In the episode, Smith shares a fan's comment about the theory and then offers his own thoughts.

"Listen, I thought this was interesting, FMA Presents on Chatter said, 'Kevin, do you know about the Sharon Carter phone theory?' You know, they showed Sharon Carter this week and she was hiring Batroc and the intimation was that she had hired him the first time so you're like what the f*ck, but this is interesting," Smith said. "Villains cannot use iPhones. Heroes can use them, but she does not. Are Apple products not allowed to be filmed in the hands of bad guys? I think that's true."

While the theory that Sharon's lack of an iPhone is an indicator of villain status might seem like a stretch, there could actually be something to it. Last year, Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson told Vanity Fair that while Apple allows the use of iPhones in movies, they will not permit the bad guys to use iPhones on camera.

"Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very pivotal, if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” he said. “Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now."

It's certainly an interesting situation, but it might not be definitive proof of Sharon's villain status. First, it's not impossible that Marvel would use this as a major misdirect -- Marvel loves its details -- but even beyond that, even in comics, Sharon has a history of working with and for clandestine organizations. It's not out of the realm of possibility that her work with Batroc is part of a larger play, one that might not be entirely villainous after all. Fans will just have to tune in for the final episode this week to find out.

What do you think about the Sharon Carter iPhone villain theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

