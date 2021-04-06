Falcon And Winter Soldier’s Daniel Bruhl Teases Wakanda Conflict, Promises Surprises

The best may be yet to come for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, although that may not be the case for Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo. Zemo was broken out of prison in the show’s most recent episode but the same episode ended with Florence Kasumba’s Ayo making an appearance, representing Wakanda’s hunt for the Captain America: Civil War villain who was responsible for the death of King T’Chaka. While Brühl is not going to spoil what may or may not be coming as his character is hunted by Ayo, the actor did open up a bit about the coming episodes with some big promises.

“Oh yeah. These are very intimidating warriors who are after me,” Brühl tells EW. “As much as I enjoyed me, as in Daniel, seeing [Ayo actress] Florence [Kasumba] again and talking to her — the only other German-speaking actor on the set — for Zemo, this is trouble. He should better watch out.” Ayo was present in Captain America: Civil War, the film where Zemo planted a bomb in the United Kingdom which killed King T’Chaka and framed Bucky Barnes as the man responsible. Ayo’s arrival came with a greeting between her and Bucky but the member of the Dora Milaje is on an important mission.

Brühl was asked about the future for Zemo in the series but he wisely dodged giving away too much information. “No, no. I would never do that,” Brühl says. “Like Zemo, I just enjoy being opaque and secretive. So, I wouldn’t answer that question. There will be interesting twists and turns and surprises, I can assure you.” The surprises are anybody’s guesses as the series has already delivered quite a few, like the arrival of Isaiah Bradley or teases of connections to comic story threads related to X-Men characters.

“Keeping up that cinematic level until the very end really impressed me because it’s like six movies,” Brühl said of the series. “These action segments, when you look at them, don’t look much different than in the movies. To create this is mind-boggling. I sincerely don’t know how they do that. But as in the story, I would prefer not to say anything. I’m the master of spoilers.”

