Avengers: Doomsday’s New Captain America Story Makes the MCU’s Failures Even More Glaring

Steve Rogers is back in Avengers: Doomsday, and while the return of the original Captain America is exciting for some, it makes one of the MCU’s failures even more glaring. There are a lot of issues with Rogers’ return, ranging from undercutting Sam Wilson’s evolution into the next Captain America to it feeling like a cheap way to get butts back in seats. However, if Rogers’ return occurs in the way that Doomsday‘s trailers imply, then the film will highlight an even bigger problem.

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Steve Rogers was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, with him volunteering to return the Infinity Stones to their original timelines at the end of the film. After returning them all, he reappears as an old man, revealing that he has actually gone back to his original time period to spend his life with Peggy Carter. While this is a sweet moment, if many online Doomsday theories are true, this could be what leads to the collapse of the multiverse.

Doomsday Will Finally Tell the Steve & Peggy Story Fans Have Wanted

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

One of the biggest positives of this story is that Doomsday will finally show Steve and Peggy’s proper relationship, something that was cut short when Steve was sent to the future in Captain America: The First Avenger. Peggy has always been Steve’s first love, with him constantly bringing her up throughout the Infinity Saga. While Steve has had other love interests throughout the movies, Peggy was always the woman for him, explaining his choice to return home at the end of Endgame.

We never got to see much of Steve and Peggy’s love story, something it seems like Doomsday will fix. In the first teaser for the film, it is shown that Steve has a child, presumably with Peggy. This means that the duo has most likely set up a life together, started a family, and are living happily away from Avengers-level threats. With Hayley Atwell officially returning for Doomsday, it’ll be nice to see them finally be together, although it undoubtedly won’t last long.

Since Steve gets pulled back into another Avengers conflict, Doctor Doom will most likely interrupt his relationship with Peggy in some way. If the old version of Steve at the end of Endgame had already lived through the events of Doomsday, then it is at least implied that Steve and Peggy will reunite by the end of Avengers: Secret Wars. However, it is clear that Steve and Peggy’s life will be uprooted for at least a little bit.

Marvel Admits Steve’s Other Love Interest Was a Mistake

Unfortunately, with the return of Steve and Peggy’s relationship, it confirms that the MCU has completely forgotten about Steve’s other major love interest: Sharon Carter. Sharon is the great-niece of Peggy, and she meets and falls for Steve in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This storyline is developed throughout The Winter Soldier and Civil War, but it ultimately doesn’t go anywhere, with Steve instead choosing to return home and spend time with Peggy.

With Doomsday having Steve return to the present MCU timeline, this is the perfect time for Steve and Sharon to reunite. The focus on Steve and Peggy means that Doomsday probably won’t do this, as the MCU has basically wholly avoided their relationship since Civil War. This may be due to backlash to the arc since it was adapted into the MCU. While it was in Marvel Comics, from the moment it started in the MCU, fans were upset about it undercutting Steve’s love for Peggy, as well as it being weird that Steve would be in a relationship with Peggy’s great-niece.

However, Peggy had more going for her than just being Steve’s present-day romantic interest. She reappeared after Steve’s death in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she helps the superhero duo with Zemo and the Flag Smashers. At the very end of the show, it is revealed that Sharon is actually a supervillain mobster known as the Power Broker, setting up a much larger role for her in the MCU going forward.

However, Sharon Carter hasn’t returned since. It was expected that the Power Broker would play a major role in Captain America: Brave New World, but Sharon was entirely absent from the film, as well as every other MCU project since. The MCU seems to have completely forgotten about Sharon Carter, which is a shame, as she had a lot more screen time in her movies than Peggy ever did.