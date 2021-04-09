The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 Shakes Things Up In A Big Way

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 is the big turning point for the series. The new episode "The Whole World Is Watching" sees several key developments take place that have set The Falcon and the Winter Soldier up for an action-packed and emotional final arc. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Zemo (Daniel Brühl) have tracked the Super Soldier anarchist group the Flag Smashers to Eastern Europe - but Wakanda's elite female warriors the Dora Milaje are there too, waiting to take Zemo down. And when John Walker's Captain America and his sidekick Battlestar arrive, the smoking powder keg finally goes off.

Warning: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow!

Instead of a full recap of the entire episode, here are the major developments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching":

Battlestar Dies

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett) accompanies John Walker on a mission to Latvia, where Sam and Bucky have arranged a meeting with the Flag Smashers, in attempt to talk them down. Things go sideways, quickly, as the Flag Smashers are waiting to take the new Captain America out. During a heated battle between all parties, Flag Smashers leader Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) hits Battlestar in the chest with a super-soldier punch, and the resulting impact kills Lemar instantly. RIP Battlestar.

A (Crazy) New Super-Soldier

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Earlier in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4, Sam and Bucky actually try to work with John Walker and Lemar Hoskins to try appealing to the Karli Morgenthau diplomatically. John gets impatient and ends up ruining any attempt at peace; as Karli tries to escape with her remaining Super-Soldier Serum supply, she's ambushed by Zemo, who tries to kill her and destroys all the serum vials... except for one. Walker takes Zemo down in time to recover the very last vial of serum, which he secretly keeps and later uses on himself.

As has been stated since Captain America: The First Avenger first introduced it: the Super-Soldier Serum reveals the true nature of the person who takes it. Steve Rogers was a noble man who became a noble hero; John Walker doesn't fare so well. Sam and Bucky realize during the climatic battle with the Flag Smashers that Walker has taken the Super-Soldier Serum - but when Lemar dies, they can't stop Walker from chasing down one of Karli's top lieutenants, and beating him to death with the shield, in a public square, in front of dozens of witnesses recording it on video. America has a new super-soldier problem on its hands.

Dora Milaje vs Zemo

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The other big development in episode 4 was when the Dora Milaje finally come to take Zemo into their custody - only to have John Walker and Lemar Hoskins stand in their way. Ayo (Fiorence Kasumba) and a couple of her sisters prove their mettle by handling Falcon, Winter Soldier, Captain America and Battlestar in a fight; unfortunately, Zemo uses the chaos to escape, to whereabouts unknown. The Dora Milaje leave in pursuit of their quarry.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming new episodes Friday on Disney+.