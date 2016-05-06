Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Daniel Bruhl Thinks Fans Will Be Rooting for Baron Zemo

✖

The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ finally brought Baron Zemo back into the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a major bang, a lot of humor, and an epic dance scene. The Captain America villain will play a major role in the Marvel Studios series moving forward, possibly setting up a greater role in the MCU moving forward. But with a lot more screen time in a longer series, fans will likely learn a lot more about Zemo than from what they learned in Captain America: Civil War.

Brühl's portrayal of Zemo has been a highlight among fans after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 "Power Broker," and it looks like some are even sympathizing with the character. Despite his villainous actions, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that fans will be on Team Zemo by the time the series ends.

"They should all join Team Zemo. I think it's a good choice," Brühl said with a laugh. "No, but what was established in Civil War already and what I loved about Kevin Feige's reinterpretation of that character was that he is not a cliché, one-dimensional evil guy who just does that creepy stuff for no reason. He does it out of a very human motivation. He has suffered severe loss. So, although I always disagree with Zemo's radical methods, I kind of empathize with him, knowing where he was coming from. And that ambiguity is carried on in the show, as well, so you cannot totally dislike him."

Zemo has done a lot of evil deeds from his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the assassination of T'Chaka of Wakanda, breaking up the Avengers, and the manipulation of Bucky Barnes. And despite his seemingly heroic turn, Zemo should not be trusted on any account.

"If it’s hard to read and tell what somebody is up to, that ambiguity — which people always enjoy and I do enjoy — is always fun." Brühl told THR. "So, yeah, you shouldn’t really trust him. But I guess it has become apparent that he is not an evil supervillain; there’s more to him, which we already know from the other movie. But in the conversations between the three of them, we have intensified the very human side of Zemo. I disagree with his radical methods, but it’s understandable based on where he comes from. So I understand if people empathize with Zemo, and I would understand if everybody joins Team Zemo by the end of the show."

He added, "Like Zemo, I just enjoy being opaque and secretive. So, I wouldn't answer that question. There will be interesting twists and turns and surprises, I can assure you... Keeping up that cinematic level until the very end really impressed me because it's like six movies. These action segments, when you look at them, don't look much different than in the movies. To create this is mind-boggling. I sincerely don't know how they do that. But as in the story, I would prefer not to say anything. I'm the master of spoilers."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.