Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Daniel Bruhl on If We Can Trust Baron Zemo

The latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally brought the return of Baron Zemo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adding new dimensions to the super villain first seen in Captain America: Civil War. Actor Daniel Brühl has returned to the role on Disney+ for the first time since breaking up the Avengers, and it looks like he could be set up for a huge future with Marvel Studios in future projects — possibly even leading his own team in the Thunderbolts. But does that mean Zero is turning into a hero?

As we saw in Episode 3 "Power Broker," Zero is formidable in combat. And Brühl has hinted that neither Sam Wilson or Bucky Barnes should rely on his help moving forward.

When asked if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier should trust Zemo, Brühl had a very simple response to THR: "No, never," he said with a laugh.

Brühl added, "And that’s the good thing. If it’s hard to read and tell what somebody is up to, that ambiguity — which people always enjoy and I do enjoy — is always fun. So, yeah, you shouldn’t really trust him. But I guess it has become apparent that he is not an evil supervillain; there’s more to him, which we already know from the other movie. But in the conversations between the three of them, we have intensified the very human side of Zemo. I disagree with his radical methods, but it’s understandable based on where he comes from. So I understand if people empathize with Zemo, and I would understand if everybody joins Team Zemo by the end of the show."

Fans can expect a lot more of Baron Zemo as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues. While he addressed a major conflict coming up with Wakanda's Dora Milaje member Ayo, played by Florence Kasumba, he teased some big surprises in store.

"Like Zemo, I just enjoy being opaque and secretive. So, I wouldn't answer that question. There will be interesting twists and turns and surprises, I can assure you... Keeping up that cinematic level until the very end really impressed me because it's like six movies," said Brühl. "These action segments, when you look at them, don't look much different than in the movies. To create this is mind-boggling. I sincerely don't know how they do that. But as in the story, I would prefer not to say anything. I'm the master of spoilers."

