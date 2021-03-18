Falcon and Winter Soldier: Disney+ Finally Releases the Zemo Cut Due to Popular Fan Demand

✖

After Marvel fans spent the last week demanding The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release The Zemo Cut, in which the Captain America villain Baron Zemo dances for an extended period of time at a club in Madripoor, our wishes have finally been granted. Marvel Studios just released the extended version of Zemo actor Daniel Bruhl getting his groove on, seen in episode three "Power Broker" that premiered on Disney+ last week. This is the latest successful fan campaign to secure the release of footage in high demand, following in the wake of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

To go one step even further, Marvel's YouTube page released a version of the clip that goes on for ONE HOUR. Check it out in the video player below:

Word of the Zemo Cut first hit when Brühl first spoke with EW about the scene that instantly became a meme.

"It's so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let's go for it," Bruhl said. "I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony [Mackie] and Sebastian [Stan] looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]."

Brühl added, "I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There's more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn't know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I'm an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends."

Now that Marvel has finally released the Zemo Cut, we need to start demanding that the talented actor gets the chance to lead his own team.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.