Fans Share Their Favorite Memories in Honor of Marvel’s 80th Birthday

Today is an incredibly special day in the wide world of Marvel Comics, as the company is currently celebrating its 80th birthday. On August 31st, 1939, Timely Comics published "Marvel Comics" #1, "paving the way for the entire Marvel Universe as we know it." The official Twitter account for Marvel Entertainment has been tweeting about the anniversary all day, and recently asked fans to share their favorite Marvel memories using #Marvel80.

Did we mention it's our birthday? Tell us your favorite Marvel memory with the #Marvel80 hashtag! (🎨: @AdamKubert) pic.twitter.com/rcepresA5m — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 31, 2019

Many fans replied to the post and used the hashtag. Here are some of the tweets from fans as well as various Marvel accounts honoring 80 years of Marvel...