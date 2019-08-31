Fans Share Their Favorite Memories in Honor of Marvel’s 80th Birthday

By Jamie Jirak

Today is an incredibly special day in the wide world of Marvel Comics, as the company is currently celebrating its 80th birthday. On August 31st, 1939, Timely Comics published "Marvel Comics" #1, "paving the way for the entire Marvel Universe as we know it." The official Twitter account for Marvel Entertainment has been tweeting about the anniversary all day, and recently asked fans to share their favorite Marvel memories using #Marvel80.

"Did we mention it's our birthday? Tell us your favorite Marvel memory with the #Marvel80 hashtag! (?: @AdamKubert)," Marvel wrote.

Many fans replied to the post and used the hashtag. Here are some of the tweets from fans as well as various Marvel accounts honoring 80 years of Marvel...

The Lessons

The History

The Cinematic Universe

Iron Man

Captain America

The Fight For Spidey

And This Stellar Employment Record

You can read more #Marvel80 tweets here.

What's your favorite Marvel memory? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

