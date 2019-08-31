Fans Share Their Favorite Memories in Honor of Marvel’s 80th Birthday
Today is an incredibly special day in the wide world of Marvel Comics, as the company is currently celebrating its 80th birthday. On August 31st, 1939, Timely Comics published "Marvel Comics" #1, "paving the way for the entire Marvel Universe as we know it." The official Twitter account for Marvel Entertainment has been tweeting about the anniversary all day, and recently asked fans to share their favorite Marvel memories using #Marvel80.
Did we mention it's our birthday? Tell us your favorite Marvel memory with the #Marvel80 hashtag! (🎨: @AdamKubert) pic.twitter.com/rcepresA5m— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 31, 2019
"Did we mention it's our birthday? Tell us your favorite Marvel memory with the #Marvel80 hashtag! (?: @AdamKubert)," Marvel wrote.
Many fans replied to the post and used the hashtag. Here are some of the tweets from fans as well as various Marvel accounts honoring 80 years of Marvel...
The Lessons
💌🎂
They may not real but they taught me to care, to dream, to seek adventure, to Love. They helped me look at life in different perspective. Therefore they are real to ME.— DIVYESH (@tweetsdmd51) August 30, 2019
Thank you @Marvel @MarvelStudios
For amazing SUPERHEROES and SUPERVILLAINs.#Marvel80 pic.twitter.com/46WDimQq1f
The History
Instead of one, how about 80 Marvel memories? I made a whole thread! #Marvel80 https://t.co/YZOdAtPiJT— Adam Riches (@AdamRichesArt) August 31, 2019
The Cinematic Universe
man the first time i saw the avengers on screen will always be my favourite marvel memory #Marvel80 pic.twitter.com/B2SBzvW23M— angekyla :] (@raddvenclaw) August 31, 2019
Iron Man
Heroes are made, not born – and Iron Man is one of Marvel’s greatest creations #Marvel80 pic.twitter.com/pUih8EZYKz— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) August 26, 2019
Captain America
In all of our 80 years, has there been a greater hero than Captain America? #Marvel80 pic.twitter.com/8IzGl73kG5— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) August 30, 2019
The Romance
#Marvel80 https://t.co/uKk0Aw8R3a pic.twitter.com/fTfR4IwM1g— James (@WiseGuy719) August 31, 2019
The Cartoons
#Marvel80 https://t.co/uKk0Aw8R3a pic.twitter.com/JQcjS63J8v— James (@WiseGuy719) August 31, 2019
The Fight For Spidey
My favorite Marvel memory was when Spider-Man got introduced to the MCU #Marvel80 pic.twitter.com/IsfmhHXmAF— Caleb Franco (@CalebFranco18) August 31, 2019
And This Stellar Employment Record
Stan was part of Marvel for 79 of its 80 years. How’s that for an employment record? #Marvel80 pic.twitter.com/adheXJHDkL— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) August 31, 2019
You can read more #Marvel80 tweets here.
What's your favorite Marvel memory? Tell us in the comments!
Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.prev