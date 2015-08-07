‘Fantastic Four’ Stars Announce They’re Having a Baby

Fantastic Four stars Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting a child, the couple announced Sunday.

View this post on Instagram Went on a date with our bun in the oven. A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on Feb 24, 2019 at 11:15pm PST

This is the first child for Mara, 35, and the second for Bell, 32, who shares a 5½-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood, EW reports.

The couple, who shared little screen time when appearing together as Sue Storm and Ben Grimm in 2015's Fantastic Four reboot, have been together since fall 2015. They were engaged in January 2017.

Bell previously said the cast — which included Miles Teller as Reed Richards and Michael B. Jordan as Sue's hot-headed younger brother Johnny Storm — were "bitterly disappointed" with the botched Josh Trank-directed Marvel Comics adaptation.

"There were several things on that movie I was clearly not privy to because I'm just an actor and I just do my stuff on set," Bell admitted to The Los Angeles Times in 2017.

"But with something like that, everything starts with the best of intentions. A production begins with the idea to make something that's unique and original and with integrity. I think the film really strived towards those goals. I don't know what happened between the launch of the voyage and the arrival. I think we were all bitterly disappointed with that film. But that's just the way it goes sometimes."

Trank, who was reported by EW in 2015 to have been "abusive and insulting to the crew and cast," immediately distanced himself from the film on its opening night in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "A year ago I had a fantastic version of this. And it would've received great reviews. You'll probably never see it. That's reality though."

He has since continued that narrative, backing a Twitter comment advocating the "erasure" of the reboot.

Mara next appears in television movie A Teacher while Bell stars alongside Taron Egerton in Elton John biopic Rocketman, due out May 31.

