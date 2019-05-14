Game of Thrones: Iain Glen Doesn’t Plan to Share What Daenerys Whispered to Jorah

Game of Thrones is going to be keeping a few secrets from the audience as its final episode approaches. One of those secrets will be the final words a particular character heard before perishing in the Battle of Winterfell. As Ser Jorah died in the arms of Daenerys Targaryen, some final words were whispered into his ears. The moment was seen on screen but never heard — and it won’t be.

Iain Glen, the actor who portrayed Ser Jorah on the popular HBO series, says that he is going to keep those words to himself. “It’s something entirely sincere and true to the moment and something that I’ll never forget,” Glen told EW. “Yeah, but you know what? I’ll always cherish it because it’s something no one will ever know but the two of us. And that’s a memory to hold onto.”

In fact, the script called for such a moment in exact fashion. In the stage directions for Episode 8×03, Dany’s words for Jorah were always kept a secret. The apparently said something along the lines of, “Daenerys whispers something to him that he’ll never hear and we’ll never know…” Of course, Glen heard the words, though his Jorah character had died before he could.

Of course, had Jorah survived the Battle of Winterfell, he might have had a lot to say about the villainous turn Daenerys took when she decided to roast King’s Landing. “She sees the Red Keep, which is, to her, the home that her family built when they first came over to this country 300 years ago,” Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss shared in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “It’s in that moment, on the walls of King’s Landing where she’s looking at that symbol of everything that was taken from her, when she makes the decision to make this personal.”

Game of Thrones will airs its series finale on Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO.